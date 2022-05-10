ABS-CBN statement on edited screen shots of #HalalanResults

MANILA - ABS-CBN issued a statement Tuesday to disown edited screen shots of partial and unofficial Halalan 2022 results from its halalanresults.abs-cbn.com that have been circulating online.

The screen shots circulated on social media on election night, May 9, after news organizations began receiving election results from the Commission on Elections' Transparency Media Server.

Read the Kapamilya network's full statement below:

STATEMENT ON EDITED SCREENSHOTS OF ABS-CBN HALALAN RESULTS

Beware of some edited screen shots using images from the ABS-CBN HALALAN RESULTS page that are being shared on social media. We would like to inform the public that these are manipulated images.

Like other media organizations and other institutions, ABS-CBN has been getting its data from the Comelec Transparency Media Server. The resulting data are similar.

We appeal to the public to stop spreading disinformation. Visit halalanresults.abs-cbn.com for the latest partial and unofficial tally of the May 9, 2022 national and local elections.

Former senator Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. is currently leading the presidential race based on partial and unofficial results.

As of May 10, 6:17 p.m., Marcos Jr. has 31,024,303 votes compared to Vice President Leni Robredo's 14,786,356.

Marcos Jr's running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, is also the frontrunner in the vice presidential race with 31,469,642 votes followed by Robredo's running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan's 9,210,083.

