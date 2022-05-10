4 Cebu bets secure House seats uncontested

Courtesy of House of Representatives/Rhea Gullas Facebook Page

MANILA — Four congressional candidates in Cebu have secured their posts after running uncontested in the May 2022 polls.

Deputy Speaker Pablo John Garcia will be serving another term as representative of Cebu's third district.

The reelectionist got 201,530 votes, as of 1:32 PM from 666 Election Returns. Unopposed candidates need only 1 vote to be declared winner.

Garcia was part of a technical working group who recommended the denial of ABS-CBN's fresh franchise application in July 2020.

Cebu 7th District Rep. Peter John Calderon also won a fresh term in the House of Representatives.

He got 94,715 votes, based on 274 election returns.

Meanwhile, Cebu 6th District Rep. Lolypop Ouano-Dizon was also granted another 3-year term in Congress.

This time, as representative of Mandaue City's Lone District, she obtained 153,004 votes out of 321 election returns.

In Cebu's 1st District, no one challenged Rhea Gullas, wife of reelectionist Talisay Mayor Samsam Gullas.

She got 288,131, out of 666 election results.

