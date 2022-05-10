Home  >  News

4 Cebu bets secure House seats uncontested

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 10 2022 02:50 PM

Courtesy of House of Representatives/Rhea Gullas Facebook Page
Courtesy of House of Representatives/Rhea Gullas Facebook Page

MANILA — Four congressional candidates in Cebu have secured their posts after running uncontested in the May 2022 polls.

Deputy Speaker Pablo John Garcia will be serving another term as representative of Cebu's third district.

The reelectionist got 201,530 votes, as of 1:32 PM from 666 Election Returns. Unopposed candidates need only 1 vote to be declared winner.

Garcia was part of a technical working group who recommended the denial of ABS-CBN's fresh franchise application in July 2020.

Cebu 7th District Rep. Peter John Calderon also won a fresh term in the House of Representatives.

He got 94,715 votes, based on 274 election returns.

Meanwhile, Cebu 6th District Rep. Lolypop Ouano-Dizon was also granted another 3-year term in Congress. 

This time, as representative of Mandaue City's Lone District, she obtained 153,004 votes out of 321 election returns. 

In Cebu's 1st District, no one challenged Rhea Gullas, wife of reelectionist Talisay Mayor Samsam Gullas.

She got 288,131, out of 666 election results. 

For live election results, see ABS-CBN News Halalan results.

For live updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here.
 

Read More:  elections   polls   halalan   eleksyon   Philippine elections   2022 elections   2022 polls   Halalan 2022   Eleksyon 2022   May 2022 elections   House of Representatives   Congress   election results   Halalan 2022 results   Eleksyon 2022 results   2022 elections results   Cebu   Cebu Province   Pablo John Garcia   PJ Garcia   Peter John Calderon   Lolypop Ouano-Dizon   Mandaue   Rhea Gullas   Talisay  