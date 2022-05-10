10,000 election returns now with poll watchdog PPCRV

MANILA – The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting’s manual count of election returns is slowly gaining steam.

After just two batches of election returns on Monday, Dr. William S. Yu, CO-IT director of the PPCRV, said the poll watchdog now has 10,000 election returns (ERs), as of 10 p.m., Tuesday.

Yu expects the bulk of the returns to arrive Wednesday, with many ERs already in transit.

That meant volunteer encoders will have a stack of returns to go through once they time in.

Meanwhile, the line of volunteer encoders has dwindled, but there were people lined up outside the Quadricentennial Pavilion and inside the pavilion arena waiting for their turn to help compare physical election returns with electronically transmitted one.

The PPCRV said walk-in volunteers have been told they may not be able to participate in encoding Tuesday night, but they can still come in to observe the manual encoding.

PPCRV Chairperson Myla Villanueva thanks all volunteers and says they are now filled up all the way to May 15. She is however appealing for more food donations. pic.twitter.com/J2HJJa4IcC — Warren de Guzman (@wddeguzman) May 10, 2022

The ABS-CBN News team interviewed several volunteers.

One encoder, Maynard Guinto, said he wasn’t satisfied with the election results and came to see how the PPCRV works, and how he could help. He left feeling more confident in the process of manual encoding and validation of the PPCRV, adding that he will be waiting for the PPCRV to complete its count no matter how long it takes, before he can feel better about the polls.

The PPCRV has also been receiving a good enough amount of food donations to help feed the numerous command center volunteers.

PPCRV has been receiving an impressive amount of donations to help feed volunteer encoders. pic.twitter.com/5MaypOWzL5 — Warren de Guzman (@wddeguzman) May 10, 2022

One donor, Lian Mechani, dropped several cartons of bottled water. He said it was just a small contribution to the important work the PPCRV is doing.

"We just want to make sure there was no wrongdoing," he said.