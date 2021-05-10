PH allows persons aged 15-17, above 65 to go out and register for national ID

Passengers try the new contact tracing app launched by MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on January 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News​

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday said the national government has allowed Filipinos aged between 15 and 17-years old, and those above 65-years old to go out so that they can join the Philippine national ID program.

The Philippines earlier banned minors and elderly people from going to public places to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"Lalabas lang po ang mga edad na ito para sa pagpaparehistro para sa Philippine ID system and not for any reason," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press briefing.

(These age groups can only go out to register for the Philippine ID system and not for any reason.)

Last month, the Philippines launched an online registration system for its national ID program, but technical issues marred the process as 46,000 users tried to access the website the first minute it opened.

The Philippine National Statistics Authority earlier said it plans to have 70 million national ID registrants by end the 2021.

