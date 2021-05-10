Palace: Looser NCR Plus quarantine 'possible' mid-May

Authorities check public vehicles to ensure implementation of minimum health standards in the public transportation to prevent spread of COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A shift to looser quarantine restrictions is "possible" for Metro Manila and four surrounding provinces by the middle of May, Malacañang said on Monday.

The healthcare utilization rate of the capital region and Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal–which government calls NCR Plus–is now at "moderate" from critical, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

COVID-19's reproduction rate, which indicates how infectious a disease is, has gone down to less than 1 in the area, he said in a press briefing.

Asked if NCR Plus could shift by May 15 to the second loosest lockdown level, general community quarantine, Roque said he "will not second guess" the inter-agency task force on COVID-19.

"But pursuant to the formula, it is possible," he added.

NCR Plus is under modified enhanced community quarantine, the second strictest lockdown, until May 14.

Factors for easing or raising quarantine levels include the healthcare capacity, reproduction rate, and attack rate or the risk of getting the disease during a specified period, officials earlier said.

The IATF has yet to finalize its quarantine recommendations for President Rodrigo Duterte, who is set to deliver a taped speech later Monday, said Roque.

"Tingin ko kahit anong classification ang irekomenda ng IATF, hindi pa tayo magbubukas ng ating borders. Bawal pa rin po ang turismo," said the official.

(I think whatever classification the IATF will recommend, we will not yet open our borders. Tourism will still be banned.)

"Ang importate, makamit natin ang total health kasi kung iiwasan lang natin ay 'yong mga magkakasakit sa COVID or mamamatay sa COVID, mas marami po kasi ang posibleng maghirap dahil sa kahirapan habang tayo po ay nakasarado ang ekonomiya," he added.

(What's important is that we achieve total health because if we only avoid people getting sick or dying from COVID, there are many more who could suffer from poverty while our economy is still closed.)



The Philippines has one of the world's longest and toughest lockdowns to arrest the spread of COVID-19. The measure caused the economy to suffer its worst slump last year.

