Manila allocates P350M for local government workers' 2021 mid-year bonus

MANILA - The City of Manila on Monday approved P350 million for the mid-year bonus of nearly 8,500 government workers in the capital city.

The mid-year bonus is set to be transmitted to the local government workers' payroll accounts beginning May 18, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso said in a statement.

"Para po maibsan ang hirap na tatahakin ng ating mga manggagawa natin sa pamahalaang lungsod dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

(This is to ease the the hardships of our city workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.)

In 2019, the capital city began implementing real estate tax cuts and offered a tax amnesty program to spur collections in the city.

Under the city ordinance, Manila's real estate taxes will be reduced by 20 percent in 2019 and by another 10 percent in 2020 and 2021, the mayor earlier said.

Manila collects only P10.5 billion of the city’s P14.10 billion real estate taxes, Domagoso said in a previous interview with ABS-CBN News.

Lowering the tax rate and implementing a tax amnesty program could entice more people to pay their dues, he said.

