Ex-envoy kay Duterte: Bakit di China ang sinisisi mo sa pagkamkam sa Scarborough Shoal?

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Kahit sinong kadebate, basta't tungkol sa West Philippine Sea, ay payag si retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio.

Nanghihinayang nga lang si Carpio na umatras si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa sarili niyang hamon.

"I was looking forward to a debate with him because this is the best opportunity to explain to the public, everyone will be glued on TV to watch it. It's the best way to explain the issue to the public, I'm sad he withdrew but that's his privilege," sabi ng dating mahistrado.

Pero handang harapin ni Carpio ang kahit sinong myembro ng gabinete, kahit pa ang tagapagsalita ng Pangulo na si Harry Roque.

Ayon kay Carpio, hindi siya apektado sa pang-iinsulto ni Duterte sa kanila ni dating Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario.

Maling rin umanong sisihin siya o si Del Rosario sa standoff sa Scarborough shoal.

"I did not know about the negotiations to withdraw, I was in the Supreme Court... The President said 'if Carpio can prove that he never participated in the withdrawal, I will resign.' I can prove it. The entire Cabinet of former President Aquino can testify I never participated in any of those discussions. If he is true to his word of honor, he should resign," sabi ni Carpio.

Sagot ni Roque, hindi magre-resign si Duterte dahil dito.

"Wishful thinking po 'yan... Malinaw pa rin sa sikat ng araw na hindi si Mr.. Carpio ang sinisisi ni Presidente sa pag-withdraw ng Navy sa Scarborough shoal," ani Roque.

Para naman kay dating Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Cuisia, imbes na sina Carpio at Del Rosario, dapat aniyang sisihin ng Pangulo ang China na hindi sumunod sa usapan sa Scarborough shoal noong 2012.

Kasama si Cuisia sa usapang iyon kung saan namagitan si US Assistant Secretary of State Kurt Campbell.

"I suggested simultaneous withdrawal of ships... He went back to talk to Chinese ambassador and came back to me and said they agreed with that agreement... We would not have proceeded if they did not agree. So clearly, China breached the agreement... I cannot understand why he (Duterte) is not blaming the Chinese for having breached the agreement," reklamo ni Cuisia.

Nanghihinayang din si Cuisia sa posisyon ni Duterte sa tagumpay ng Pilipinas sa arbitral tribunal.

"He is actually squandering the huge victory we had over China and it's a tragedy he's taken that position."

Ayon kay Carpio, maituturing na impeachable offense ang mga binibitiwang salita ni Duterte, pero aminado siyang imposible ito.

"It's betrayal of public trust, national interest, but impeachment is a numbers game, so it will never prosper," ani Carpio.

— Ulat ni Karen Davila, ABS-CBN News