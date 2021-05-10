Duterte declares May 13 a regular holiday for Eid’l Fitr

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people from the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on May 3, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA (UPDATE) — President Rodrigo Duterte declared Thursday, May 13, a regular holiday in observance of the Eid‘l Fitr, the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, according to a document Malacañang released on Monday.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos recommended the national holiday, Duterte said in Proclamation No. 1142.



"The entire Filipino nation should have the full opportunity to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in observance and celebration of Eid'l Fitr, subject to community quarantine, social distancing, and other public health measures," the President said.

Religious and mass gatherings remain subject to restrictions to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

Eid’l Fitr, which is celebrated for three days, marks the end of the holy month of fasting for Muslims.

Muslims make up around 6 percent of the Philippines' over 100 million population, where 8 in 10 are Catholics, according to government data.

