DOH denies spending P1B for purchase of COVID-19 investigational drug remdesivir

A lab technician holds the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug "Remdesivir" at Eva Pharma Facility in Cairo, Egypt June 25, 2020. Amr Abdallah Dalsh, Reuters/file

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday belied reports that it allocated P1 billion for the purchase of remdesivir, a drug being studied in treating COVID-19 patients.

Buhay Partylist Rep. Lito Atienza earlier questioned the Department of Health's request for P1 billion to import the anti-viral drug remdesivir, which the World Health Organization (WHO) rejected as a COVID-19 treatment.

The initial plan to procure "remdesivir and other investigational drugs... did not push through," the DOH said in a statement.

"The procurement could not proceed as none of the investigational drugs have been granted these requisite regulatory approvals during the time of procurement," it said, referring to the Certificate of Product Registration (CPR) or an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) which were not issued for remdesivir.

Despite this, several public hospitals in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon purchased these investigational drugs against COVID-19 after they were "able to secure Compassionate Special Permits (CSP), which allowed them to procure these investigational drugs even without CPR or EUAs," the DOH said.

"To ensure continued access to promising investigational drugs, especially when experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, funds of around P3 to 5 million were downloaded to these authorized facilities for the procurement of COVID-19 therapeutics," it said.

The DOH said the "continued use of remdesivir for COVID-19 patients of certain disposition is FULLY SUPPORTED by a consensus panel of 19 medical societies as reflected in the Philippine COVID-19 Living Recommendations."

"The DOH assures the public that the Department is at the forefront of ensuring that COVID-19 investigational drugs and medicines are safe and effective for use," it said.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Monday that during his recent bout with COVID-19, he was given two doses of remdesivir, which helped improve his condition.

"Ang totoo po, nagpaalam na ako sa daigdig na ito noong pangatlong araw ng aking pagkakasakit. Ganoon po kasama iyong aking pakiramdam. Pero noong binigyan po ako ng dalawang dosage ng remdesivir, pang-apat na araw ay nakatayo na po ako," he said in a press briefing.

(The truth is, I already said goodbye to this world on the third day of my sickness. That's how bad my condition was. But when I was given two doses of remdesivir, I was already on my feet on the fourth day.)

He said he was even able to announce to the public the new quarantine classification to be imposed in the country at that time.

"Ganoon kabilis ang aking recovery after two dosages of remdesivir," said Roque, who has a heart condition and diabetes.

RELATED VIDEO