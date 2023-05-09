A resident lines up to register as a voter in this October 2021 file photo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Sen. Imee Marcos is seeking an investigation into the alleged massive fraudulent registrations for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Elections.

Citing supposed "persistent problems on flying voters and fraudulent voter registrations," Marcos said, "there is an urgent need to revisit existing election laws including, but not limited to, the Voter's Registration Act of 1996 and the relevant portions of the Omnibus Election Code, so that necessary changes may be made in order to decisively address these long-standing issues."

Marcos, who chairs the chamber's electoral reforms committee, added that there were allegations that the purported massive fraudulent voter registrations "are bankrolled by big-time businessmen, contractors, and suppliers in anticipation of the increase in the internal revenue allotment of barangays brought about by the Supreme Court's ruling in Mandanas vs. Executive Secretary et al."

Marcos' Senate Resolution No. 592 cited a report in 2020 saying "over 77,000 double or multiple registration records" had been removed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Moreover, the lawmaker said that the Comelec, reported on March 31, 2022, had detected 892,627 double registrations for the 2022 national and local elections, noting that then poll commissioner and now Comelec chief George Erwin Garcia had vowed to file cases against double or multiple registrants.

The resolution also cited a supposed "massive and unexplained increase in registered voters and registration applicants" in Barangay Carmona in Makati City; Marcos said from just 4,718 registered voters during the 2022 polls, the barangay's number of registered voters and registration applicants "surged" by 78 percent to 8,415.

Barangay Carmona chair Joselito Salvador denied that there was recent mass migration of new residents to the barangay or an increase in the barangay's territory.

"Thus, the sharp rise in the numbers cannot be accounted for," Marcos said.

Garcia expressed support for Marcos' resolution.

"We agree and fully support the initiative of Sen. Marcos. Truly, the foremost solution at this point is legislation," he said in a text message.

'UNFOUNDED, SPECULATIVE'

Garcia said the sentiments of protesters complaining about the results of the 2022 elections and the speed and process of the canvassing were "unfounded and speculative."

"However, they have all the right to express their opinions," he said.

"We listen. There is a case now in the SC. We agree that it is the proper venue."

Meanwhile, the poll chief said the Comelec could issue on Wednesday the writ of execution and certificate of finality on the en banc decision to disqualify Legazpi Mayor Carmen Geraldine Rosal, in the absence of a temporary restraining order from the Supreme Court 5 days from its service.

"Today is the fifth day. So [tomorrow] the Comelec can already issue the writ of execution and certificate of finality. Of course, any time after that, the SC may issue even a status quo ante order," he said.

— with a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News