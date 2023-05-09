President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. presides over a Cabinet meeting at the Aguinaldo State Dining Room in Malacañan Palace, Manila on Oct. 25, 2022. Revoli Cortez, PPA Pool/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said there would be a reorganization in his Cabinet soon as he aims to appoint new members to fill some positions.

The Chief Executive revealed that he was interested to appoint in the Cabinet many of those who lost in the 2022 national elections, following the lapse of the one-year appointment ban.

“Marami. Talagang gagamitin mo iyong one year. Asahan niyo iyon,” he said in a media interview after his arrival at the Labuan Bajo in Indonesia for the 42nd ASEAN Summit.

He said that he was almost done assessing those he earlier appointed to positions.

“By the end of the first year magiging maliwanag in the sense na tapos na 'yung OJT ng lahat ng tao. We've seen who performs well and who is .... will be important to what we are doing,” Marcos said.

“I don't know about 'reshuffle' pero reorganization sa Gabinete,” he added.

So far, there are at least three executive departments that are still lacking permanent secretaries. The Department of Health is currently headed by Undersecretary and Officer in Charge Maria Rosario Vergiere, while the Department of National Defense is chaired by Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

Marcos, who also holds a concurrent position as agriculture chief, earlier said that he was planning to hand over the position to a permanent secretary once the functions of the department have been “properly institutionalized” and the necessary “structural changes” have been made in the Department of Agriculture.

