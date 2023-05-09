Farmers start to plant rice at a field in Barangay Simamla, Virac Catanduanes on Nov. 7, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) on Tuesday said other agencies were ready to help farmers that would be negatively affected by the El Niño phenomenon.

NIA acting administrator Eduardo Guillen said the Department of Social Welfare Department (DSWD) prepared cash-for-work programs for farmers.

"Worse comes to worst, at talagang may area talaga na maapektuhan, naka-ready naman ang DSWD para tumulong sa atin, sa kanilang ayuda, sa kanilang cash-for-work program," said Guillen.

"Ganon din ang Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) sa kanilang TUPAD program para mabigyan ng [additional income] ang ating farmers," he added.

(If an area is badly affected, the DSWD is ready to help us with their cash-for-work program. It's the same with the DOLE and their TUPAD program to give additional income to our farmers.)

The NIA meanwhile has an alternate wetting and drying technique to increase by 20 percent the water allocation for irrigation and boost the harvest of farmers during this period, Guillen said.

By June, NIA expects to the allocation for irrigation to return to normal, after this was cut to 10 cubic meters per second (cms) this May ahead of the harvest season.

"Ayon din sa forecast ng PAGASA, June puwede naman mag-start na kami ng delivery... again may in place kami na systems para maka-increase, makatipid kami ng tubig," he said.

(According to PAGASA's forecast, we can start water delivery by June. we have systems in place to increase and conserve water.)

State weather bureau PAGASA last week said the El Niño had an 80 percent chance of emerging between June and August, and could persist until the first quarter of 2024.

From August to October, some parts of the country like Central Visayas, Zamboanga, Caraga, Dinagat Islands, and the Bangsamoro region could begin experiencing drought, it added.