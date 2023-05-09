Medical doctors file a joint complaint against an official's alleged red-tagging remarks, June 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) welcomed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s creation of the Inter-Agency Committee for the Protection of the Freedom of Association and Right to Organize of Workers.

Executive Order No. 23, signed by Marcos on April 30, 2023, mandated the implementation, coordination, and monitoring of plans among government agencies to ensure the speedy and impartial investigation, prosecution, and resolution of cases related to freedom of association and the right to organize.

Officials and agencies tasked to implement the order included the Executive Secretary, the departments of labor, justice, interior and local government, defense, and trade, as well as the National Security Council and the Philippine National Police.

“As the country’s independent national human rights institution, CHR has always stood in solidarity with workers and the protection of their rights,” the CHR said in a statement.

It said the panel should engage in meaningful dialogue with workers and other relevant stakeholders to be more informed and equipped to address the root causes of labor issues.

The commission noted that some workers and organizations had been subjected to profiling and red-tagging for their advocacies.

“CHR hopes that the interagency committee to be formed remains impartial and objective in the conduct of their duties to truly serve the ends of upholding the human rights of all,” it said.

The CHR added that it had raised persisting labor issues that the government should address, including contractualization, lack of job security and benefits, and harassment and violence against union leaders.

The commission noted the same observations were made by the International Labor Organization High-Level Tripartite Mission, which also urged the government to establish a body to comprehensively address cases of labor-related extra-judicial killings and abductions.

“CHR hopes that EO 23 will directly comply with the above recommendation,” the CHR said.