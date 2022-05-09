Why Comelec suspended National Board of Canvassers session

Poll workers prepare election equipment at the Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani province on May 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc suspended the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) session on Monday because voting was still ongoing.

The Comelec NBOC on Monday initially convened to canvass votes for the senatorial and party-list races.

After convening, the NBOC first initialized its consolidation and canvassing system in preparation for the transmission of results, and later suspended its session because there were no votes to canvass yet.

The transmission of elections results normally starts after the polling centers close on election day.

Even while the NBOC session is suspended, vote-counting machines (VCMs) nationwide are still expected to transmit election results after voting hours end at 7 p.m.

In past elections, the NBOC would routinely open its session and later suspend it, pending the arrival of the official certificates of canvass (COC).

—reports from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

