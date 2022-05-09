Walden Bello casts vote in Quezon City for #Halalan2022

Vice-presidential candidate Walden Bello casts his vote at the E. Rodriguez Jr. High School in Quezon City on May 9, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Professor and vice presidential candidate Walden Bello on Monday has voted in Quezon City for the 2022 elections.

Bello arrived at E. Rodriguez High School around 11:00 a.m. accompanied by members of his group, Laban ng Masa.

Despite the lack of resources, Bello has said their party, Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) has already “won” to advance their political ideology of democratic socialism.

PLM is endorsing senatorial bets Atty. Luke Espiritu, Roy Cabonegro, and David D'Angelo together with Manila Mayor Isko Moreno's bet Samira Gutoc.

PLM is also supporting the candidacies of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen Kiko Pangilinan like Atty. Neri Colmenares, labor leader Bong Labog, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Sen. Leila de Lima, Atty. Chel Diokno, Atty. Sonny Matula, and Teddy Baguilat.

Bello substituted for Raquel Castillo, who filed her certificate of candidacy for vice president under Partido Lakas ng Masa.

Bello is the former House representative of Akbayan partylist but he resigned in 2015 over political differences with the Aquino administration.

He is currently an adjunct professor of sociology at the State University of New York at Binghamton, according to Laban ng Masa.

