VP bet Willie Ong urges voters: Avoid Trump-like riots

MANILA - Vice presidential candidate Dr. Willie Ong on Monday urged Filipino voters to avoid riots similar to the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol following the defeat of US president Donald Trump.

Ong, a cardiologist known for answering health-related questions on social media, urged voters to remain calm and avoid stress during the elections.

"Sana maging matahimik ang bayan. Hindi natin alam ang mangyayari especially 1 day, 2 days, 3 days after elections, siyempre alam niyo naman mangyayari. Sigurado may accusation ng dayaan tapos mag-aaway," he said in a Facebook Live video.

"Sana lang mas relaxed yung mga tao, mas kalmado. Huwag natin painitin ang supporters natin para gumawa ng mali. Parang yung nangyari kay President Trump sa US, di ba? May namatay pa, he added, referring to the January 6 riots by Trump supporters to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Ong, the running-mate of presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso,

arrived at his poling precinct at the Dasmariñas Village Clubhouse in Makati City at a little past 9 a.m. He was with his wife, Dr. Liza Ong.

After voting, Ong told reporters that he voted for more than 4 senatorial candidates, including those under the Moreno-Ong ticket: Carl Balita, Jopet Sison, Samira Gutoc and John Castriciones.

He then proceeded to Baclaran Church to pray after voting.

Ong says #Halalan2022 not just judgment of candidates, but also judgment of public.



"Judgment din sa tao eh. Pinili ba nila 'yung tingin nila dapat panalo o 'yung feeling nila mananalo?"



"I did my best. Sa tingin ko, wala naman akong false move."

Ong is a social media star himself with some 16 million followers on Facebook, and another 16,000 on Twitter.

In the 2019 senatorial elections, the cardiologist landed on the 17th spot, a feat for a neophyte candidate who does not have political background.