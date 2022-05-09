VP bet Tito Sotto votes in Quezon City

MANILA -- Vice presidential candidate Vicente "Tito" Sotto III has voted in Halalan 2022.

LOOK: VP candidate Senate President Vicente Sotto III currently at his designated clustered precinct to vote here in Brgy. Whiteplains, Quezon city #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/2DNR7UYGKT — Zandro Ochona (@ZandroDZMM) May 9, 2022

The veteran lawmaker arrived at his polling precinct in White Plains, Quezon City at around 10 a.m. He was accompanied by his wife, actress Helen Gamboa.

LOOK: VP candidate Senate President Vicente Sotto III arrives here at the Brgy. Whiteplains polling precinct to cast his vote with his wife, actress Helen Gamboa #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/KmsJ0AUAu4 — Zandro Ochona (@ZandroDZMM) May 9, 2022

His children, TV host Ciara Sotto, Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, and his wife Joy Woolbright-Sotto are also set to vote in the same precinct.

LOOK: Quezon city Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, his wife Joy Woolbright-Sotto and sister Ciara Sotto lineup outside the Brgy. Whiteplains polling precinct. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/QSqPO36L1E — Zandro Ochona (@ZandroDZMM) May 9, 2022

The running-mate of Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson was a TV presenter and music producer before entering public service in 1988, when he was elected vice mayor of Quezon City.

After holding a local position, Sotto quickly ascended to the Senate in 1992.

In 2008, he was appointed by President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo as chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Sotto returned to the Senate in 2010 and now serves as the upper chamber's president.

Among Sotto's legislative accomplishments is the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which provides a framework for the government in its battle against illegal drugs.

During the 15th Congress, Sotto also passed the Kasambahay Law, which aims to protect domestic workers from abuse and exploitation.

He also co-authored the Anti-Hazing Law of 2018, which imposes harsher penalties on those found guilty of hazing.

Sotto faced plagiarism accusations in 2012 in his campaign against the passage of the reproductive health bill.

Sotto placed behind front-runner Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio in the final pre-election voter preference survey conducted by Pulse Asia.

He got the backing of 18 percent of likely voters in that survey, while Duterte-Carpio got 55 percent.

Aside from Sotto, senate bets Alex Lacson and Harry Roque also voted in White Plains, Quezon City.

Senatorial candidate Alex Lacson also cast his vote here at the Brgy. Whiteplains covered court in Quezon city #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/hrtXryjbt7 — Zandro Ochona (@ZandroDZMM) May 9, 2022