MANILA -- Vice presidential candidate and former Manila Mayor Lito Atienza voted on Monday for Halalan 2022.

Poll officials at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila brought out a ballot and its corresponding secrecy folder to Atienza, who showed up to the voting precinct in a wheelchair.

VP bet Lito Atienza, dumating na sa Rafael Palma Elem School sa Maynila. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/qrpP2RLXm8 — robert mano (@robertmanodzmm) May 9, 2022

Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza, bumoboto na. Dahil bagong opera inilabas na lang ang kanyang balota at binabantayan ng electoral board at mga poll watcher. #Halalan2022 | via @robertmanodzmm pic.twitter.com/OjhJVSX5R9 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 9, 2022

The former Manila mayor underwent knee surgery in February, causing him to skip vice presidential debates and campaign activities with this running mate, presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

Atienza surprised many when he filed his Certificate of Candidacy for Vice President in October last year.

He said his move to join Pacquiao as a running mate was a last minute decision, although he had been repeatedly persuaded by the boxing champ.

The Buhay Party-list representative has had a close relationship with Pacquiao since he was Manila mayor and Pacquiao had yet to achieve global fame.

L&M Gym, where Pacquiao used to train as a fledgling fighter, is in Sampaloc district in Manila beside the University of Santo Tomas.

Nine candidates are vying for the vice presidency in this year's elections.

