Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto casts his ballot at a covered court in Pasig City on May 9, 2022. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday exercised his right to suffrage, urging other voters trust the election system despite reports of glitches and malfunctioning vote-counting machines (VCM).

Even if VCMs malfunction, voters must still grab the opportunity to choose their leaders, Sotto told reporters after casting his ballot at the Valle Verde 5 covered court.

"Nationwide nakita naman natin 'yung mga reports na mayroon talagang malfunctioning VCMs. Minsan nagkakaroon talaga ng paper jams so tumatagal nang konti, but we trust that the process will be smooth," he said.

(Nationwide, we saw reports of malfunctioning VCMs. Sometimes there are paper jams, so there are slight delays.)

"Sana habaan natin yung ating pasensya. After all, we only do this once every 3 years so hindi man perpekto yung proseso ng Comelec, kung may mga glitches, habaan na lang natin po natin ang pasensya natin."

(Let us be patient. After all, we only do this once every 3 years so even if the process of the Comelec is imperfect, let us have patience.)

In Sotto's polling precinct, several VCMs also encountered paper jams which forced the Pasig City mayor to wait for a few minutes to receive his ballot as election officials addressed the technical issue.

Sotto arrived at his polling precinct shortly before 3 p.m. and spent about 30 minutes to compete the voting process.

Shortly before Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto received his #Halalan2022 ballot, the VCM for his precinct had to be opened under the supervision of poll watchers due to another paper jam.



Mayor Sotto got his ballot at 3 pm. pic.twitter.com/p8WTslCdHu — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) May 9, 2022

After casting his ballot, the 32-year-old mayor will go to his headquarters where his team is monitoring election-related incidents in Pasig.

"Minomonitor din namin yung areas na may problema yung mga VCMs kasi pag may problema yung VCMs sa isang presinto, sinasabihan namin yung poll watchers para makasiguro," he said.

"Kasi di ba yung iba iniiwanan kasi yung balota so kailangan bantayan din natin yun. Wala naman tayong ine-expect na kung ano pero mas mabuti na yung alisto tayong lahat," he said.

(We are monitoring areas where VCMs have problems because we alert poll watchers just to be sure. If the ballot is surrendered, we also need to guard them. We don't expect anything, but it's better for all of us to be alert.)

Sotto is running for re-election after ending the 27-year rule of the Eusebio dynasty in 2019.

"In the first 3 years, we focused on cleaning up the government," Sotto said.

"Maganda naman ang takbo so far kahit na naabutan ng pandemiya (it has been good so far, despite the pandemic)… The challenge is how to make it even better," he said.

His bid for a second mayoralty term is being challenged by incumbent Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo.

Sotto said he was neither confident nor unconfident that he would get majority of votes in Pasig City.

"Hindi naman tayo nagbibilang or nag-eexpect nang kung ilan basta we did everything we can, we did our best, especially when it comes to governance but also in the campaign," he said.

"Kung ano man ang magiging resulta, yun na yun."

(We are not counting or anticipating how many votes we will get. We did everything we can, we did our best, especially when it comes to governance, but also in the campaign. Whatever the result, that's it.)

