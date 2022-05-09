Sotto says won't inhibit from canvassing unless necessary

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III takes the stage during a campaign rally at the San Jose Del Monte Sports Complex in Bulacan on April 28, 2022. Sotto and his running mate Sen. Ping Lacson met with supporters in a town hall meeting format to address various issues including economic recovery following the COVID-19 crisis. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/FILE



MANILA — Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Monday said he will not inhibit from his post when the Senate and House of Representatives convene as National Board of Canvassers for President and Vice President, unless necessary.

Speaking to reporters after he voted at the White Plains Covered Court in Quezon City, Sotto said he will only inhibit if his vice-presidential bid will affect the integrity of the canvassing process.

"Ministerial lang yung role eh. Ngayon, in case na dumating doon sa panahon na let’s say iyong kandidatura ko eh masyadong masikip or very crucial, madali namang mag-inhibit. Hindi problema," Sotto said.

(My role is only ministerial. In case it comes to the point that my candidacy crucially affects the canvassing, I can inhibit. It's not a problem.)

Sotto, who is running with Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, said he has 7 senators in mind who can fill in his role in the national board of canvassers.

"Piniili ko na hangga't maaari, 'yong anim hindi kandidato para wala silang masabi. Pero iyong Majority Leader, kailangan isama ko eh. So iyong participation namin ni Sen. [Juan Miguel] Zubiri ay ministerial din naman. It has nothing to do with the counting," he explained.

(I chose six who are not running as candidates so there wouldn't be any issue. But the Majority Leader has to be there. So my and Sen. Zubiri's participation is ministerial. It has nothing to do with the counting.)

Asked about the fate of the newly named Comelec officials in the Commission on Appointments, Sotto said in jest that it will depend on the outcome of Monday's elections.

Sotto cast his vote at around 10 a.m. Monday.

His voting was reportedly fast that he did not need a list or "kodigo" of his preferred candidates.

"Nasa isip ko iyong mga dapat ko iboto eh. Kaya mabilis naman ako. Hindi ko kailangan ng kodigo. Alam ko kyung mga number nila," he said.

(My preferred candidates are in my mind so I was able to vote fast. I don't need a list. I know their numbers on the ballot.)

LOOK: Sotto currently at his designated clustered precinct to vote here in Brgy. Whiteplains, Quezon City. | via @ZandroDZMM #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/mI7Jbz2htC — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 9, 2022

Nine candidates are vying for the vice presidency in this year's elections.

RELATED VIDEO: