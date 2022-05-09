Detained Senator Leila de Lima waves to her supporters as she arrives at the Quezon City RTC on Thursday, August 2, 2018, to attend a hearing. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Detained senator and human rights campaigner Senator Leila de Lima has voted in the 2022 elections.

The lawmaker arrived at the St. Rita School in Paranaque City at around 10 a.m. to cast her vote.

LOOK: Detained Senator Leila De Lima just finished casting her vote at Saint Rita School in Paranaque City. | via @annacerezo_



For more #Halalan2022 stories, visit https://t.co/4Ait7pXijB pic.twitter.com/oQRsPTxk5m — ABS-CBN News Channel (@ANCALERTS) May 9, 2022

LOOK: Detained Senator Leila De Lima arrives at Saint Rita School in Paranaque City to cast her vote @ANCALERTS @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/ol2CpSM9NP — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) May 9, 2022

LOOK: Detained Senator Leila De Lima just finished casting her vote at Saint Rita School in Paranaque City. pic.twitter.com/0czSt9Lqw9 — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) May 9, 2022

De Lima, who is seeking re-election, has been detained at the PNP Custodial Center on drug charges since 2017 but was allowed by the court to vote in the polls.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Before her arrest on February 24, 2017, de Lima had spent a decade investigating "death squad" killings allegedly orchestrated by Presidenr Rodrigo Duterte during his time as Davao City mayor and then in the early days of his presidency.

She conducted the probes while serving as the nation's human rights commissioner, then from 2010 to 2015 as justice secretary in the Benigno Aquino administration that preceded Duterte's rule.

De Lima won a Senate seat in 2016, becoming one of the few opposition voices as the populist enjoyed a landslide win.

But Duterte then accused her of running a drug trafficking ring with criminals inside the nation's biggest prison while she was justice secretary.

The charges were "an act of vengeance" by Duterte to silence her and warn others not to oppose him, said de Lima, who is not allowed bail.

Recently, two witnesses including a former NBI official have retracted their statements against her.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The former Justice secretary said she wants vindication more than reelection in the 2022 polls.

"More than my reelection bid, ang pinakagusto ko talaga, ang pinagdadasal ko, ay malaman ng tao ang totoo (what I really want most, what I pray for, is for the people to know the truth)," she has said.



--with reports from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News, and Agence France-Presse