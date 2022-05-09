LOOK: Vice Presidential candidate Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio arrives at the Daniel R Aguinaldo National High School to cast her vote for #Halalan2022. | via @pia_gutierrez



Davao City Mayor and vice presidential contender Sara Duterte has cast her vote inside Daniel R Aguinaldo National High School in her hometown of Davao City Monday morning.

Duterte, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, cast her vote past 9 a.m. and then signed the desk that she used for voting.

Her father did the same after casting his vote in the 2016 polls.

Duterte, running-mate of survey frontrunner Bongbong Marcos, topped the latest Pulse Asia survey. Duterte-Carpio got a 55 percent rating, down by 1 point from the March survey but 37 points higher than her closest rival Senate President Vicente Sotto III. Sotto remains at second place with 18 percent.

Duterte and Marcos have consistently held massive leads in pre-election surveys, numbers that have convinced them victory was at hand.