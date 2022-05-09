Vice President Leni Robredo arrives in Carangcang Elementary School to cast her vote, May 9, 2022. Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday joined fellow voters in a queue to cast their votes in the 2022 elections, where she hoped to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte.

Cheers and chants of Robredo's name greeted her arrival at the Carangcang Elementary School in Camarines Sur, which was quickly subdued as election officers kept the crowd orderly.

Robredo falls in line with the rest of the voters to reach her precinct.



Some people take selfies with her, but election officers ask them to remain in line. | via @wenacos



For more #Halalan2022 stories, visit https://t.co/xjNdIRGweY pic.twitter.com/Co536ETSDQ — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 9, 2022

After having her temperature checked, Robredo fell in line and was seen using her phone as she waited to cast her ballot. She had been in line for around 20 minutes with about 40 or 50 people still ahead of her at 10:10 a.m.

LOOK: Robredo in line with other voters at Carangcang Elementary School cluster precinct 28. Her arrival several minutes ago was greeted by cheers and chants of her name but was quickly subdued as election officers kept the crowd orderly.

Robredo's running-mate Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan was also waiting in line to cast his vote at Inchican Elementary School in Cavite around 10 a.m.

He urged the public to be vigilant following reports of malfunctioning vote-counting machines.

Sen. @kikopangilinan asks public to be more vigilant because a lot of reports about malfunctioning VCMs are surfacing this #Halalan2022.

His wife actress Sharon Cuneta, who accompanied him, said they were willing to accept the results as long as the elections were fair.

Megastar Sharon Cuneta, wife of vice presidential candidate Senator @kikopangilinan, says she is nervous about the elections, but also asks public to guard their vote. She says they're ready to accept results as long as it's a fair election.

Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. held a double-digit lead over Robredo in the final pre-election survey by Pulse Asia in April and she will need a low turnout or a late surge of support to get over the line.

Marcos's running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio remained the most preferred vice president candidate in the same survey.

— With reports from Adrian Ayalin and Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse