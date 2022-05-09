Electoral board officers at Precint 1055 at the Tomas Morato Elementary School in Quezon City do the initial setup and checking to start the operation of the Vote Counting Machine during the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo's lawyer rejected an accusation that faulty vote counting machines (VCMs) on Monday supposedly "credited" to her some votes meant for her rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, as his camp claimed.

"Wala kaming kinalaman d'yan," said veteran election lawyer Romulo Macalintal, who represents Robredo.

"'Di kami naniniwala na yung makina ay programmed in such a way na 'yung boto kay Marcos ay mapupunta kay Robredo or it will be credited to the vice president. Hindi kami makapaniwala sa mga bagay na 'yan," he said in a press conference.

(We have nothing to do with that. We do not believe that the machine is programmed in such a way that the vote for Marcos would go to Robredo or it will be credited to the vice president. We cannot believe that.)

The Marcos-led "UniTeam" earlier in the day claimed several supporters in his so-called "Solid North" stronghold reported that their votes went to Robredo supposedly due to malfunctioning VCMs.

"They all claimed that they voted for Marcos but when they checked the results, their votes were credited instead to Leni Robredo," the UniTeam said in a statement.

But Macalintal argued that some voters in Marcos' bailiwick could have really voted for Robredo.

"Tanging ang botante lamang ang makakaalam niyan," he said.

(Only voters will know that.)

He urged the Marcos camp to raise the issue to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and refrain from making unfounded statements.

"'Yung (the) integrity of our electoral processes should not be damaged by reason of these reports which were not confirmed after all. 'Yung mga ganitong mga (these kinds of) allegations, there is no evidence at all," Macalintal said.

"The best evidence in any election of the votes cast by the voters is the ballot itself... the best evidence is the ballot," he added.

Macalintal continued, "Kung iniisip na nagkamali, hindi naman puwede na i-correct 'yan sa ngayon. May mga [legal] remedies 'yan," he said.

(If they think something was wrong, we cannot correct it now. There are legal remedies.)

VCM glitches delayed the start of voting in some polling precincts earlier in the day.

But poll watchdog Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) said the number of machines breaking down was not yet alarming, given that 81,000 VCMs were reported operational.

For Macalintal, authorities should also report how many VCMs have been fixed.

"We already received some reports from Comelec that most of these have already been repaired... We should ask Comelec or the people on the ground... how many of these malfunctioned are now functioning properly?"

Some 1,867 vote counting machines experienced technical problems in the early hours of voting, according to the Comelec.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia listed the following common issues, which he said were also resolved.

Paper Jam - 940

Rejected ballots - 606

VCM scanner - 158

VCM printer not printing - 87

Not printing properly - 76

— With a report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

