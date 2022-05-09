Presidential hopeful Norberto Gonzales casts vote

Presidential hopeful Norberto Gonzales cast his ballot in Balanga City, Bataan on Monday. Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Presidential hopeful Norberto Gonzales cast his ballot in Bataan on Monday.

The former defense secretary and national security adviser who served under President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, voted at M. Delos Reyes Memorial Elementary School in Balanga City.

He got 0.1 percent of support from 2,400 likely voters in the final pre-election survey conducted by Pulse Asia in April.

In an Easter Sunday press briefing, Gonzales and presidential bets Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and Sen. Panfilo Lacson said they would not withdraw from the race. They accused rival Vice President Leni Robredo of trying to get them to drop their election bid, which her camp denied.

Domagoso in the same press conference urged Robredo to quit the race.

Gonzales later apologized to the Vice President, who placed second to former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos in the Pulse Asia survey.

"If you meet the Vice President, tell her I’m sorry. Yes, I'm apologizing to her because what we need is something better after the elections," Gonzales had said.

"I wasn't comfortable there. Wala sa usapan (It wasn't discussed)...Oh yes, you can say that. And I have said that to friends," he added when asked about Domagoso's quit call.

Ten candidates are vying for the presidency in this year's elections.

