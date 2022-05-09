Presidential hopeful Jose Montemayor Jr votes in Sasmuan, Pampanga on May 9, 2022. Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Presidential hopeful Jose Montemayor, Jr. on Monday cast his ballot in Pampanga.

Montemayor, a doctor and a lawyer, voted at the Sto. Tomas Elementary School in Sasmuan, Pampanga at 8 a.m.

Kandidato sa pagkapangulo na si Atty.Jose Montemayor Jr., nakaboto na rin kaninang 8am sa Sto.Tomas Elementary School sa Sasmuan, Pampanga. (📷: Atty. Jose Montemayor Jr.) pic.twitter.com/J3MSABGoAM — jeffrey hernaez 🇵🇭 (@jeffreyhernaez) May 9, 2022

The final survey of Pulse Asia conducted in April showed that 0.1 percent of 2,400 respondents back his presidential bid.

The standard bearer of the Democratic Party of the Philippines advocated for protecting the rights of Filipino migrant workers by adding more lawyers in embassies in place of what he called “white elephant” foreign service employees who are allegedly lax in their jobs.

He also pushed for the provision of social support and legal, civil, and medical assistance to overseas Filipino workers.

Montemayor's running mate Rizalito David cast his vote at Tibagan High School, West Rembo, Makati City at around 9 a.m.

David earlier said he also supports Vice President Leni Robredo's presidential bid as she has a chance of thwarting the Marcoses' return to power.

Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. topped the final presidential preference survey of Pulse Asia. This year's elections has 10 presidential candidates.

TINGNAN: Vice presidential candidate na si Rizalito David, nakaboto na rin sa Tibagan High School, West Rembo, Makati City kaninang 9am. pic.twitter.com/353cojBVVR — jeffrey hernaez 🇵🇭 (@jeffreyhernaez) May 9, 2022

Bookmark the ABS-CBN News Halalan results page to see the partial unofficial tally of election returns.

For other updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here.

-- With reports from Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO