LOOK: Presidential candidate Faisal Mangondato casts his vote in Cawayan Central Elementary School, Marantao, Lanao Del Sur. | via @jeffcanoy



For more #Halalan2022 stories, visit https://t.co/xjNdIRGweY pic.twitter.com/dnnhApXKm6 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 9, 2022

MANILA - Presidential aspirant Faisal Mangondato cast his vote in Cawayan Central Elementary School, Marantao, Lanao Del Sur on Monday.

TINGNAN: Pagboto ni presidential candidate Faisal Mangondato sa Cawayan Central Elementary School, Marantao, Lanao Del Sur.(📷: Jamal Montay Mangondato) pic.twitter.com/jgju9e2r80 — jeffrey hernaez 🇵🇭 (@jeffreyhernaez) May 9, 2022

The standard-bearer of Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi received 1 percent of support from 2,400 likely voters in the latest and final pre-election survey conducted by Pulse Asia in April.

The businessman earlier said he hoped for President Rodrigo Duterte's endorsement as they both have "Bangsamoro blood."

Duterte, however, said would not have a presidential candidate even "until December."

