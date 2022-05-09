Presidential hopeful Ernesto Abella on Monday cast his ballot in Cavite with his wife Joy. Ernesto Abella Facebook page



MANILA - Presidential hopeful Ernesto Abella on Monday cast his ballot in Cavite.

Abella, a former spokesman of President Rodrigo Duterte, voted in Silang Junction West in Tagaytay past 7 a.m. with his wife Joy.

He received 1 percent voter preference in Pulse Asia's final survey conducted in April.

The independent candidate earlier called for a ban on the public release of election survey results.

In October last year, Abella said said he decided to run for president after realizing that only a few people were benefitting under the current system.

"Naniniwala po ako, may kailangang bigyang tugon sa bayan. Ang nagpapagalaw ng bayan ay samahan ng gobyerno at malaking negosyo. Hindi po talaga kasama sa usapan ang ordinaryong mamamayan," he said in a speech.

"Kaya ang umuunlad ay iilan at dumadami ang mahihirap," he added.

(It is my belief that something should be addressed. Government and business run the country. Ordinary people are set aside. That's why only a few prosper and many go poor.)

