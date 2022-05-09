Members of the Manila Health Department (MHD) monitor patients undergoing isolation at the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital at Rizal Park in Manila on January 17, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines' health department said Monday that 611 or 11.9 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition.

The figure is lower than the previous week's 723 severe and critical patients who comprised 13.4 percent of COVID-19 hospital admissions at that time.

A total of 474 or 16.8 percent of 2,817 intensive care unit (ICU) beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied as of Sunday, according to the Department of Health.

From May 2 to 8, the country recorded 1,124 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 161 per day, which is 20 percent lower than the cases reported from the previous week.

Of the additional infections during the week, 14 were severe and critical.

During the past week, the DOH said it verified 42 COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. The deaths occurred in the following months:

1 in May 2022

14 in April 2022

8 in March 2022

9 in February 2022

4 in January 2022

1 in December 2021

1 in October 2021

1 in September 2021

1 in August 2021

1 in July 2021

1 in June 2021

Some 68 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 13.4 million have received their booster shots.