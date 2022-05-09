Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan answers questions from the media after voting in his precinct in Cavite on election day, May 9, 2022. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) — Vice-presidential candidate Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Monday urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to extend voting hours in the May 9 polls amid reports of glitches and faulty vote-counting machines (VCMs).

In a statement, Pangilinan requested the poll body to extend voting by 2 hours in areas affected by the glitches.

This, he said, is to give voters more time to cast their votes, especially those who had been queuing for hours in their precincts.

"Hindi kasalanan ng mga botante ang delay na ito — karamihan sa kanila oras ang binibilang sa pila. Bigyan natin ng pagkakataon ang lahat ng mga kababayan nating gustong makilahok na makaboto ngayong araw," he said.

(These delays are not the voters' fault — many of them have been queueing for hours. Let's give a chance to all our fellowmen who wish to cast their votes today.)

"Kabi-kabilang report ang natatanggap natin patungkol sa mga VCM at SD card na hindi umaandar at kailangan palitan. Nananawagan ako na i-extend ng Comelec ng 2 oras ang pagboto sa mga lugar na apektado ng mga aberyang ito," Pangilinan added.

(We have been receiving numerous reports of VCMs and SD cards that are not working and need to be replaced. I am calling on the Comelec to extend by voting by 2 hours in the areas affected by these problems.)

Voting is expected to end by 7 p.m., giving voters a 13-hour window to cast their votes.

LEODY TO COMELEC: INVESTIGATE ANOMALIES

Presidential candidate and labor leader Leody De Guzman, in a separate statement, also called on the Comelec to investigate reports of alleged election anomalies.

De Guzman said that his camp has received reports of vote-buying in Las Piñas; harassment of poll watchers in Carmona, Cavite; sample ballot distribution in Bataan; and electoral board members allegedly shading ballots in Mindanao.

In Lanao del Sur, he said, ballots and VCMs were reportedly destroyed, while 2,000 other machines have also been defective.

De Guzman also called on Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo to clarify his statement that the VCMs were "good as new."

"Sa maksimum, halos dalawang milyong boto ang maaaring naapektuhan sa pumalyang halos 2,000 palpak na makina. Kung sa scanning machine ay mayroon nang posibleng anomalya, paano pa sa transmission na less transparent kumpara dito?" he said.

(Up to 2 million votes may be affected by these 2,000 faulty machines. If there were possible anomalies in the scanning machines, how much more in the transmission that is less transparent than this?)

But poll watchdog Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) earlier said that the reports of faulty VCMs are "not yet of an alarming level."

"Well, as in the past election, the VCM issues are arising. But we have to remember that these are computing systems," PPCRV national chairperson Myla Villanueva said.

