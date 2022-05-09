MANILA - Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso is only second to former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. in the presidential race in his own turf, Manila City, based on partial unofficial tally of votes Monday night.

Although Domagoso's ally, mayoral candidate Honey Lacuna, is leading the local race with 464,30 votes over Alex Lopez (144,961 votes), Amado Bagatsing (99,201) and other contenders, the incumbent local chief executive is lagging behind Marcos by over 50,000 votes.

The figures are from 88.22 percent of Election Returns transmitted, as of 9:02 p.m., to the main Comelec server, which some media and poll watchdogs have access to.

Marcos had 312,441 votes, while Domagoso's had 260,226. In third place is Vice President Leni Robredo, with 173,870 votes.

In the vice-presidential race, Domagoso's running mate, Dr. Willie Ong, is also only in second place with 137,333 votes, after Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who received 353,194 votes.

Former Manila Mayor Lito Atienza, the vice-presidential running mate of Sen. Manny Pacquiao, is in sixth place, with 4,952 votes.

The official canvassing of votes for president and vice president will be done by the Senate and House of Representatives, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers.

In the vice-mayoral race, meanwhile, Lacuna's running mate, Yul Servo Nieto, was ahead. He is followed by Raymond Bagatsing.

For live election results, see ABS-CBN News Halalan results.

For other updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here.

RELATED VIDEO