Marcos Jr.'s camp urges supporters to shade ballots correctly

The UniTeam party holds its Miting De Avance on Aseana Avenue in Parañaque on May 7, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/file

ILOCOS NORTE - The camp of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. urged his supporters on Monday to shade his correct number on election ballots.

In a statement, Marcos Jr.'s spokesperson Vic Rodriguez called on supporters to fully shade the circle next to the former senator's number 7.

That's amid reports of sample ballots allegedly showing his number as the number 10, which belongs to one of his election rivals Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo.

"Manatili po tayong mahinahon pero matatag laban sa anumang tangkang lituhin ang ating pagpapasya ngayong araw ng halalan," Rodriguez said.

Bongbong Marcos' chief of staff and spokesman, Atty. Vic Rodriguez, urges supporters to fully shade no. 7, Marcos' number on the ballot, amid reports of sample ballots maliciously showing his number as 10.#Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/5M9R08lyuU — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) May 9, 2022

Rodriguez also called on supporters to report any incident that violates Comelec rules to the poll body or UniTeam poll watchers.

So far, voting for the 2022 national and local elections have yet to finish, with precincts across the country expected to stay open until 7 p.m. to accommodate registered voters.

The polling exercise has been hit with multiple reports of broken Vote Counting Machines, long lines at voting precincts, and cases of ballot snatching, and violence.

- With a report by Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News.