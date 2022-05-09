MANILA (UPDATE)- Incumbent Mayor Benjie Magalong will return as Baguio City mayor after he was proclaimed winner in the mayoralty race by the Commission of Elections (Comelec)

As of 12:32 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Magalong had 65,462 votes while his closest rival, former Mayor Mauricio Domogan, garnered 50,036 votes, based on 92.67 percent of Comelec election returns.

The other mayoralty candidates, Edison Bilog and Jeffrey Pinic, had 11,244 and 312 votes, respectively.

Magalong, a retired police officer, first won as Baguio mayor in 2019.

Meanwhile, Comelec-Baguio also proclaimed incumbent Vice Mayor Faustino Olowan as the winner of Baguio's race for his position, and Mark Go who was also able to keep his seat as the city's congressional representative.

The poll body clarified that its proclamations for the Baguio reelectionists were just ceremonial as there will be formal ones on Tuesday.—With a report from Mae Cornes

Bookmark the ABS-CBN News Halalan results page to see the partial unofficial tally of election returns.

For other updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here.