Magalong poised to return as Baguio City mayor

MANILA - Incumbent Mayor Benjie Magalong looked set to return as Baguio City mayor, partial and unofficial data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) showed on Monday night.

As of 9:02 p.m., Magalong has 60,362 votes while his closest rival Mauricio Domogan garnered 45,400 votes, based on 85.35 percent of Comelec's election returns.

The other mayoralty candidates, Edison Bilog and Jeffrey Pinic, had 10,200 and 282 votes, respectively.

