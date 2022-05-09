MAGARAO, Camarines Sur - Voters who have election-related concerns can call the “Pink hotline,” set up by paralegals and volunteer lawyers made available on election day, Monday.

Vice President Leni Robredo after casting her vote at Carangcang Elementary School in Camarines Sur assured voters that there will be people ready to help them with election related concerns.

“Ang advise lang natin, huwag matakot, marami tayong magtutulungan, kailangan lang ma-document natin lahat,” Robredo said.

She said anything “outside of the norm” should be documented and reported.

Commissioner George Garcia earlier listed more than a thousand election-related issues including 940 incidents of paper jam, 606 rejected ballots, 158 incidents of issues with vote-counting machine scanners, 87 incidents of VCM printers not working and another 76 VCMs not printing properly.

He said the issues have been resolved, adding that not all VCMs need replacements.

"As of 11am: 51 VCM defective, 102 SD cards replacement, 896 calls in level 1 for VCM issues but not confirmed defective," he said.

Some voters expressed concern about being asked by Comelec officials to leave their ballots and sign a waiver to have them fed to the VCMs on their behalf, or wait until VCMs are functional again.

“Medyo nakakabahala yung mga reports all over the country ngayon,” Robredo said in a chance interview with media after casting her vote.

“Pinakaayaw nating mangyari na mayurakan ang integridad at linis ng eleksyon na ito kasi doon magsisimula ang gulo “ she added.

Robredo hopes that the rest of the election day will continue without any "untoward incident.”

“Sana ipakita ng authorities na on top sila ng lahat ng nangyayari kasi dito naman nakasalalay ang pagtitiwala ng tao sa pamahalaan,” she said.