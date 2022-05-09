Laoag mayoralty race up for grabs between Keon, Farinas

ILOCOS NORTE – Michael Marcos Keon is ahead in a close race for the Laoag City mayoralty, despite his relatives backing one of his rivals.

As of 9:02 p.m., Monday, the incumbent mayor was ahead with 21,077 votes against nearest rival Chevylle Farinas (20,613 votes). Incumbent vice mayor Vincentito "Toto" Lazo came in third place with 12,887 votes.

Lazo had the backing of the rest of Keon’s relatives, after Keon had a reported falling out with them last year. Keon is the cousin of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sen. Imee Marcos.

However, these results could change as a number of polling precincts has yet to transmit their results.

Other Marcos relatives running for posts in Ilocos Norte include Ferdinand “Sandro” Marcos running for 1st district representative, Matthew Marcos Manotoc running for reelection as governor, and Angelo Marcos Barba running for 2nd district representative.

Meanwhile, Bongbong Marcos is currently leading the presidential race as of 9:17 pm, with 20,978,083 votes compared to his closest rival Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo who had 9,921,820 votes.

This is based on partial, unofficial results from 63.78% of election returns.

