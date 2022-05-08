MANILA – Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, 73, has cast his vote in Monday's elections.

Lacson arrived at his polling precinct in Bayan Luma 3, Imus, Cavite shortly before 7 a.m.

He said he is "at peace" with whatever the election results may be.

"Sabi ko nga eh, dalawa lang ang pwedeng puntahan eh: pwede pumunta ka ng Malacañang o umuwi ka ng bahay. Pag umuwi ka ng bahay, e di masaya buhay mo kasi tahimik ang buhay."

(Like I said, there are only 2 outcomes: either you go to Malacanang or you go home. If you go home, then your life is quiet and peaceful.)

"I've stayed in government for 50 years, and I feel fulfilled, ginawa ko naman yung trabaho ko (I did my job)."

Lacson’s 2022 Malacañang bid is his second, after his loss in the 2004 polls that installed Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo into the presidency.

He and his running-mate, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, touted their combined years of public service in the campaign, making a pitch for their competence and experience to address the country’s pressing problems.

A police chief-turned-lawmaker, Lacson also promised Filipinos a clean government, and that peace talks with communist rebels would resume if he is elected into office.

Lacson told voters that he would increase the amount of aid for the poorest families and push for an alternative transport system.

He also told farmers in Camarines Norte that he would look into amending the Rice Tariffication Law if elected, and promised businessmen in Cavite that his administration would focus on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to spur economic recovery.

Lacson initially ran as the standard bearer of Partido Reporma, but quit after its leaders shifted their support to his rival Vice President Leni Robredo in March.

On Easter, he joined fellow presidential aspirants Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and Norberto Gonzales in a press conference, where they accused Robredo of "fooling" some aspirants into believing that she wanted to unite the opposition.

The following day, however, he distanced himself from Domagoso’s call for Robredo to withdraw from the presidential race.

Lacson got the backing of 2 percent of 2,400 likely voters in the latest and final pre-election survey conducted by Pulse Asia in April.

