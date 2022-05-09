

MANILA -- After some 3 hours of waiting in line, vice presidential candidate Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan cast his vote in Halalan 2022 on Monday.

Pangilinan arrived at Inchacan Elementary School in Silang, Cavite shortly before 10 a.m. He and his wife singer-actress Sharon Cuneta were only able to vote at around 1:30 p.m.

Vice presidential candidate Sen. @kikopangilinan asks public to be more vigilant because a lot of reports about malfunctioning VCMs are surfacing #Halalan2022 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/LozH2WAFA8 — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) May 9, 2022

After more than three hours of falling in line, vice presidential candidate Senator @kikopangilinan and wife Sharon Cuneta were able to cast their votes in Precinct 87 of Inchacan Elementary School in Silang, Cavite #Halalan2022 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/UdKqblHnxP — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) May 9, 2022

Pangilinan called on the public to be vigilant following reports of faulty vote-counting machines.

"Konting tiis pa, bantayan natin ‘to nang husto, yung proseso," he said in a chance interview.

(Have a little more patience, let us guard this thoroughly, the process.)

He said he was confident of a possible victory, citing data from Facebook analytics and Google Trends.

In a Pulse Asia survey in April, Pangilinan languished in third place with the backing of 16 percent of 2,400 respondents.

Cuneta, who has appeared in several sorties of Pangilinan and his running-mate Vice President Leni Robredo, said she was nervous about the elections.

But the veteran actress said they were ready to accept the results as long as the elections were fair.

MegaStar Sharon Cuneta, wife of vice presidential candidate Senator @kikopangilinan, says she is nervous about the elections, but also asks public to guard their vote. She says they're ready to accept results as long as it's a fair election. #Halalan2022 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/PNr3liEbRD — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) May 9, 2022

Celebrity @donnypangilinan poses for a photo with his uncle, vice presidential candidate Senator @kikopangilinan while in line to vote in Cavite. #Halalan2022 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/3froqfRdIu — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) May 9, 2022

— With a report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News