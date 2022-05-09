MANILA — Labor leader and presidential candidate Leody de Guzman voted Monday in Cainta, Rizal for the 2022 elections.

"Hindi naman tayo boboto dahil sa t-shirt, dahil sa pera, dahil sa pinakain. Alam ko sa kaibuturan ng ating puso, bumoboto tayo dahil gusto natin ng pagbabago," he said in an interview before going to the polling precinct.

WATCH: Ka Leody urges voters to vote not just for their candidates but for the victory to meet people’s demands. #Halalan2022 | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/CEAxGCLenj — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) May 8, 2022

He added that he recognizes the possibility of losing due to the extent of traditional politics in the country but says they will launch their own movement.

De Guzman arrived at Cainta Elementary School around 8:00 a.m. accompanied by members of his party, Partido Lakas ng Masa.

The labor leader earlier said he is expecting the vote of workers to deliver and give him the win. He noted that his campaign bid was "good enough" despite the lack of resources.

His running mate Walden Bello is expected to vote at E. Rodriguez High School before noon.

De Guzman lost in the 2019 midterm senatorial elections, placing 38th overall with 888,458 votes. He promised then to end job contractualization, among others.

He is the chairperson of labor group Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino and founding member of party-list Partido Manggagawa.

A longtime labor rights activist, he is the country representative of the International Council of the International Center for Labor Solidarity.

De Guzman's party is endorsing senatorial bets Atty. Luke Espiritu, Roy Cabonegro, and David D'Angelo together with Manila Mayor Isko Moreno's bet Samira Gutoc.

