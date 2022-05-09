Isko, sans face mask, casts vote for Halalan 2022

Presidential candidate Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso casts his vote at Precinct 257 in Magat Salamat Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on May 9, 2022. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Monday cast his ballot in a public school in Tondo, concluding his months-long campaign in vying for the presidency.

Oh yan iatf, doh at comelec, harap harapang hindi pagsunod sa alituntunin ng mshp. Promoter ata siya ni Rona. — GrAce🎀💗 (@gr4ceL4nd) May 9, 2022

Filipinos watching coverage of the elections, however, noted that Domagoso did not wear a mask while voting, which is a violation of the pandemic protocols set by the Commission on Elections.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate @IskoMoreno Domagoso now voting at the Magat Salamat Elementary School in Tondo, Manila.



Domagoso dropped by the Sto. Niño Parish before casting his ballot. | via @_katrinadomingo #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/JCzalEM0g0 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 9, 2022

Domagoso lined up at the Magat Salamat Elementary School before 11 a.m., and finished voting a few minutes later.

Domagoso first announced his plan to run for president in September 22 last year in Tondo, a dank district in Manila where he started both his life as a young scavenger, and his journey as a politician.

With the capital city as his “prototype”, Domagoso launched his presidential bid with the promise to construct public schools and hospitals, and improve the delivery of basic services across the country, just as he did in first first term as mayor of Manila.

In his public sorties and speeches in the past 6 months, the actor-turned-politician would intersperse anecdotes of his poor beginnings with his achievements in his 2-decade political career to present a narrative he could steer the Philippines away from poverty just as he did to himself.

“Instead na kaawaan ko ang sarili ko, e di pinagbuti ko,” he said in one of his iconic TV advertisements.

“Keep on trying, wala namang mawawala sa inyo.”

But as Domagoso soldiered on in trying to become the Philippines’ 17th president, he lost a key ally in veteran aide Cesar Chavez, his chief-of-staff who resigned about a week after the Manila Mayor filed his certificate of candidacy for president.

Chavez reportedly had to deal with some health and family matters, but several sources confirmed to ABS-CBN News that his resignation was linked to Domagoso’s outburts against Vice President Leni Robredo.

A week before Chavez’s resignation, Domagoso called Robredo a fake leader with a fake color after the Vice President’s supporters egged him to withdraw from the presidential race to give way to the Liberal Party chairperson.

Chavez’s resignation was the first of many departures from Domagoso’s camp, as the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer eventually peppered his speeches with jabs against Robredo and her “condescending” supporters.

The peak of Domagoso’s tirades against Robredo happened on April 17 during an Easter Sunday press conference in Makati where he called on the presidential race second placer to withdraw from the competition.

Despite the successive announcement of several groups that they would shift from Domagoso to Robredo’s camp, the Manila Mayor continued to enjoy the loyalty of his long-time fans.

In Nueva Ecija, a balikbayan from the United States put up a roadside eatery dedicated entirely to boost Domagoso’s presidential bid among ordinary citizens.

In Payatas, Domagoso - drenched by the rain - removed his blue long sleeves shirt and threw it to a squealing crowd.

In Bacolod, a small business owner spent 2 weeks crafting a rhinestone portrait of Domagoso. The framed artwork supposedly cost P15,000.

Domagoso said it is the warm reception of the public that keeps him going despite low rankings in pre-election surveys.

In Pulse Asia’s April pre-election poll - the last survey from the firm before the May 9 elections - only 4 percent of respondents said they would vote for Domagoso for president.

For live election results, see ABS-CBN News Halalan results.

For other updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here.