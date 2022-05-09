Incumbent Joy Belmonte leads QC mayoral race

MANILA - Incumbent Mayor Joy Belmonte led Quezon City's mayoral race by over 190,000 votes, partial and unofficial results from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) showed on Monday night.

As of 9:02 p.m., Belmonte has 527,639 votes, leading among 9 candidates for the post.

The figures were based from 79.74 percent of Comelec's election returns.

Michael Defensor placed second with 333,828 votes, followed by Glenda Araneta with 3,454 votes.

Araneta was followed by Diosdado Velasco with 2,334 votes, and Kuya Ric Bello with 2,099 votes.

He was followed by Emma Orozco with 1,456; Inventor Jose Ingles with 973, and Tom Salutan with 766, and Rolando Jota with 675.

Quezon City has the most number of registered voters in Metro Manila at 1.4 million, based on Comelec data.

For live election results, see ABS-CBN News Halalan results.

For live updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here.