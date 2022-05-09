Imelda Marcos casts vote in Ilocos Norte

Watch more News on iWantTFC

BATAC - Imelda Marcos, the mother of the Philippine presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, arrived Monday at a polling station in the family's northern stronghold to vote in elections seen as the most consequential since her husband was deposed.

The 92-year-old matriarch -- wearing a long red top and matching trousers and slip-on flats -- was lowered from a white van at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac City.

Her daughter Irene Marcos-Araneta assisted her as she voted.

In 2018, the Sandiganbayan 5th Division found Marcos guilty in 7 counts of graft for using her Cabinet position to maintain Swiss bank accounts during her late husband's regime.

Millions of Filipinos thronged primary schools and other polling stations Monday to elect a new president, with the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos the favorite to win the high-stakes election.

Nearly 40 years after the patriarch was deposed by a popular revolt and the family chased into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Junior looks set to complete their remarkable comeback from pariahs to the peak of political power.

Ten candidates are vying to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte in elections seen by many as a make-or-break moment for the Philippines' fragile democracy.

But only Marcos Jr and his rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, have a credible chance of winning. With Agence France-Presse