MANILA (UPDATE) — Senatorial candidate Harry Roque denied Monday that he tried to cut in line at his local polling precinct, calling the accusation "fake news."

"Sa mga nagpapakalat po ng balita na kami ay tumalon sa pila at pinaalis sa botohan, fake news po kayo," Roque said in a Facebook post.

Some netizens claimed that the former presidential spokesman tried to jump the line at Whiteplains covered court in Quezon City but election officers did not let him.

Roque belied the accusation and said that he only inquired about his designated precinct.

"Nagpunta po kami kanina at nag-inquire sa aming presinto at sinabi naman sa amin pero dahil sa haba ng pila, sabi namin babalik na lang kami. Walang volunteers sa precinct na humarang; lahat helpful," Roque said.

"Natural na malakas po ang boses ko pero hindi po nangangahulugan na ako ay galit. Ako po ay respetadong abogado hindi po ako mageeskandalo. Ako po ay abogado na ginagalang ang batas sa paraan ng pagboto at ginagalang ang kapwa ko," he added.

Roque also belied claims that he walked out of the polling area and said that they have yet to cast their vote. He said he is with his wife Mylah and his brother Paul.

"Walang walk-out. Hindi pa po kami bumoboto," Roque said in another Facebook post shortly before noon Monday.

In an ambush interview, Roque said he would return to lawyering should he fail in his Senate bid.

”I’m still a lawyer, hindi matatanggal 'yun. I still have many cases to handle at tuloy-tuloy pa rin," he said.

He also revealed that he was "recently engaged" by the Ukranian government to assist in the prosecution of alleged war crimes — whether he wins or not — committed in Ukraine. The beleaguered nation is still at war with Russia.

Roque is running for senator under the slate of UniTeam's presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio. Their campaign centered on the narrative of "unity."

”The challenge was paano iparating yung mensahe ng pagkakaisa, paano iparating yung mensahe na hindi lang ang kasikatan ang ikonsidera sa pagboto lalong-lalo na sa senado,” he said.

”Alam mo ang feeling ko habang nangangampanya democracy works," Roque told reporters. "Of course it’s not perfect pero we can’t find a different alternative to democracy.”

