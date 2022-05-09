Home  >  News

#Halalan2022: Oreta trailing in close fight for mayor in Malabon

Posted at May 09 2022 11:19 PM

MANILA - Malabon candidate Jose Lorenzo "Enzo" Oreta is losing in the close fight in the mayoralty race, based on partial and unofficial results as of 9:47 p.m. Monday. 

Former Malabon vice mayor Jeannie Sandoval is leading by around 1,269 votes, with 90,353 votes based on 95.21 percent of election returns. 

Oreta, the brother of incumbent Malabon mayor Lenlen Oreta, has 89,084 votes. 

Oreta's running-mate Ninong Dela Cruz currently leads the vice mayoral race with 93,348 votes. 

Oreta, who is incumbent Malabon City District 2 councilor, is the adopted son of Tessie Aquino-Oreta. 

