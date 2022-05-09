Lines remain at precincts at the Corazon C. Aquino Elementary School in Quezon City as the polls close by 7pm on Election Day, May 9, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines' "historic" first election amid a pandemic closed 7 p.m. Monday as originally scheduled, despite public clamor for extension following reports of malfunctioning vote counting machines (VCMs) and other glitches that led to the disenfranchisement of some voters.

"As of 7 p.m. 22,693 (out of 106,174) clustered precincts reported close voting," Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner Marlon Casquejo said.

Comelec opened the polls at 6 a.m. earlier, but barely an hour later, voters were reporting concerns on VCMs breaking down in in polling precincts.

Groups such as Konta Daya asked Comelec to extend voting hours until 9 p.m. or 2 hours over the initial deadline.

However, Comelec chairman Saidamen Pangarungan and other commissioners were unresponsive to the requests.

Citizen arm Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) also said extending polls is "logistically impossible."

Meanwhile, the Comelec said Halalan 2022 was "generally peaceful" despite the 15 election-related violent incidents reported by the Armed Forces of the Philippines as of 2 p.m.

