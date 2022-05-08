Free shuttle service para Overseas Voters inilunsad sa Dubai

DUBAI- Mahigit 100 Filipino overseas voters mula sa Northern Emirates ng Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, at Ajman, ang nag-avail ng free shuttle service na bigay ng Philippine Consulate General sa Dubai noong April 30 at May 1,2022.

Ang roundtrip free shuttle service ay inisyatibo ng konsulado at suportado ng COMELEC bilang tulong sa mga Pilipino sa Northern Emirates para makalahok sa overseas voting.

Ang mga botante na interesado sa free-shuttle service ay nagpre-register online ilang araw bago ang kanilang biyahe patungo sa Philippine Consulate sa Dubai.

Photo courtesy of PCG Dubai

"We understand that we have kababayans in the Northern Emirates who might have challenges in coming to Dubai to vote. We hope to help them in some way by providing a free shuttle service so they can come here and exercise their right to vote.

This is an additional service that we provide to facilitate the voting of overseas Filipinos here in the Northern Emirates, which is part of our jurisdiction," pahayag ni Consul General Renato N. Dueñas, Jr.

Photo courtesy of PCG Dubai

Nagpasalamat naman sa konsulado ang mga botante sa pagmamalasakit ng konsulado. Nakipagtulungan ang konsulado sa Filipino Social Club (FILSOC) at Sangguniang Masang Pilipino International, Incorporated (SMPII) sa libreng sakay.

Dahil sa positive feedback na kanilang inisyatibao, posible raw na magkaroon pa ng free shuttle services.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa nagaganap na overseas voting sa United Arab Emirates, tumutok sa TFC news sa TV Patrol.