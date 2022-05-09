San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora (middle) welcomes Health Department Secretary Francsisco Duque III and National Task Force against COVID19 Deputy Chief Implementer Vince Dizon during the COVID19 vaccine inoculation at the San Juan Arena on March 30, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Incumbent San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora is poised for reelection, based on the latest partial and unofficial results from Commission on Elections data.

Zamora, who is running under the ruling PDP-Laban party, racked 66,054 votes, with a wide lead ahead of his opponent Jun Usman, who has 9,330 votes, based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data.

This is based on 99.34 percent of election returns transmitted as of 9:34 p.m. May 9.

His running-mate Warren Villa also leads the partial and unofficial results with 55,537 votes.

With victory at reach, Zamora thanked his supporters.

"Mga minamahal kong San Juaneño, magkita-kita po tayo ngayon sa Filoil Flying V Centre para sa proclamation ng mga nanalo dito po sa Lungsod ng San Juan! Muli, maraming, maraming salamat po sa inyong pagmamahal, suporta at tiwala," Zamora said in a Facebook post.

Zamora, a former basketball player, first ran as mayor in the 2019 midterm elections, defeating former senator Jinggoy Estrada's daughter Janella Ejercito Estrada and ending the Estrada-Ejercito's 50-year rule in the city.

Bookmark the ABS-CBN News Halalan results page to see the partial unofficial tally of election returns.

For other updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here.