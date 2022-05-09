Filipinos brave crowds to vote, 2 years after world's longest COVID lockdown

Voters accomplish their ballots behind plastic barriers as a precuation to the Covid-19 virus at the Herminigildo Atienza Elementary School in Baseco, Tondo, Manila during the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Millions of Filipinos braved crowds and the summer heat to cast their votes, after over 2 years of multiple lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the 13-hour voting period, Filipinos from all walks of life trooped to their precincts and braved the risk of contracting the respiratory illness, which left already left 60,439 dead.

In Tondo, Manila, 40-year-old Dardz Valdez lined up in his precinct as early as 6 in the morning before polls opened.

Valdez cast his vote at Magat Elementary School in the said district.

Hamid Mohammad of Batangas City, meanwhile, had four of his fingers dabbed with indelible ink after he helped three fellow Badjaos who could not read or write.

Persons with disabilities (PWDs) also queued at the Emergency Accessible Polling Precinct at Mines Elementary School in Barangay Vasra, Project 6, Quezon City. Senior citizens were also in line to vote.

In war-town Marawi, hundreds of voters braved long lines and inclement weather to cast their votes.

A pair of Igorot siblings also cast their vote while donning their traditional attire.

For Igor Cawed and his sister Nicole, they did to celebrate their roots, and to raise awareness about Cordillera culture.

Despite reports of faulty vote-counting machines (VCMs), the May 9 polls have been generally "smooth and peaceful so far," poll watchdog National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL) said.

