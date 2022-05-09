Extend voting hours? PPCRV says 'logistically impossible'

People wait in long lines to cast their ballot for the national elections at the school grounds of Cainta Elementary School in Cainta, Rizal, May 9, 2022. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) — Extending the voting hours in the May 9 elections is logistically impossible, the accredited citizens' arm of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Monday.

"Well, I think at this stage that's a bit late to call for something like that. Logistically it might be quite impossible to adjust," Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) national chairperson Myla Villanueva said in a press briefing.

She was reacting to a proposal from election watchdog Kontra Daya to extend the voting hours beyond 7 p.m. amid issues with vote counting machines.

Villanueva said that education personnel who are serving as board of election inspectors have been working as early as 4 a.m.

"So, while we all wish that we can have a 24-hour voting time, it's just not possible," she said.

Kontra Daya on Monday morning urged the Comelec to extend the voting process, which is expected to be longer due to COVID-19 protocols.

"The breakdown of VCMs and the long lines, among other issues, have affected the turnaround time in voting. Extending voting hours can help prevent disenfranchisement," the group wrote on Twitter.

Villanueva however, said that voters within 30 meters from polling precincts by 7 p.m. would still be allowed to cast their ballots.

"If you are in your polling center or precinct, that will not close as long as you are in the line," Villanueva added.

The PPCRV has also received dozens of calls over faulty VCMs, which has led to long lines in some polling places in the country.

Bookmark the ABS-CBN News Halalan results page to see the partial unofficial tally of election returns.

For other updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here.

