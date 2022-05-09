Duterte siblings take a selfie inside Malacañang. Photo courtesy of Newsdesk.asia

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte's children led the local election race in stronghold Davao City, partial and unofficial data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) showed on Monday night.

Hugpong ng Pagbabago's (HNP) Sebastian "Baste" Duterte led the mayoral race in Davao City with 482,391 votes, a huge gap from contender Ruy Elias Lopez at 53,087, based on 76.19 percent of election results transmitted, as of 9:17 pm.

J. Melchor Quitain, who is running unopposed for the vice-presidential race, has 424,090 votes.

Paolo Duterte led the congressional race in the city's first legislative district with 191,617 votes, far from Mags Maglana who so far has 12,851 votes.

His daughter, Manila Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio led the vice-presidential race there, garnering 514,509 votes.

Late dictator's son and Inday Sara's running-mate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. led the presidential race in the Duterte country with 485,288. He was followed by Vice President Leni Robredo 24,707.

Nationalist Peoples Coalition's Vicente "Tito" Sotto III placed second with 9,134 votes, followed by Senator Kiko Pangilinan with 8,732.

After casting his ballot earlier in the day, the President urged his supporters to rally behind his children who were seeking local and national posts.

“Kayo, tapos na man kayo bumoto, bawal na rin naman (mag-campaign), salamat na lang din sa inyong pagtulong sa kanila."

(You may be already done voting and campaigning is no longer allowed. Thank you for helping them.)

